Metro Detroit weather: Brutally cold conditions to continue all weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown.

Arctic air remains over Detroit and Southeast Michigan the rest of the day. Only a few snowflakes are in sight while the sun is up. More widespread snow returns when the sun is down, mainly while many of us are asleep. Brutally cold conditions persist the rest of the weekend and all of next week.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and very cold. On and off flurries slowly diminish after lunch. Highs will be near 20 degrees. A west-southwesterly wind 6 to 14 mph will make it feel like it’s in the single digits.

Anyone going sledding or playing in the snow must remember to cover their heads and extremities. Frostbite can occur in as little as 15 or 30 minutes.

Sunset is at 5:55 p.m.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and colder with temperatures dipping into the low teens after dinnertime.

A new storm races south of Detroit and eventually up the East Coast. Arctic air remains locked in place, so snow showers start to arrive and form before midnight and afterward.

It is never too cold for snow. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be snowy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper single digits. A powdery trace and 2 (or more) inches of snow will fall by the end of Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and very cold. Highs will be in the middle teens.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle teens.

Monday night and early Tuesday will have some snow showers. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be the coldest days of next week. Daytime temps will be in the teens, and nighttime/early morning lows will be between 1 and 9 degrees.

