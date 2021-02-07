Metro Detroit weather: Snow overnight, frigid conditions remain

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

It’s cloudy and frigid, tonight, with snow showers during sleeping hours. A relatively light coating will develop by dawn. Sunday remains frigid after the snow leaves. In fact, all of next week remains much colder than average.

A new storm races south of Detroit and eventually up the East Coast. Arctic air remains locked in place, so snow showers start to arrive and form before midnight and afterward.

It is never too cold for snow. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be snowy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper single digits. A powdery trace and 2 (or more) inches of snow will fall by the end of breakfast, Sunday morning.

The consistency of the snow will be light and fluffy. So, it will be easy to brush away.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and very cold. Highs will be in the middle teens.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle teens.

Ad

Monday night and early Tuesday will have some snow showers.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and very cold. Daytime temps reach the low 20s, and these will be some of the highest temps of the week.

Wednesday will be partly sunny but frigid, again. Morning lows in the low single digits or below zero. Afternoon highs in the middle teens.

Another snow storm forms Thursday and Friday. Thursday will have increasing clouds with highs in the upper teens. Snow arrives Thursday night and Friday. The mercury stays in the teens, all day, Friday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.