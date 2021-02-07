Metro Detroit weather: Wind chills near zero Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday afternoon, Motown.

Wind chills were below zero this morning, and they’ll be near zero this afternoon. No new snow will fall after the fresh overnight coating. More snow is possible, tomorrow night, and arctic air settles in the entire week.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and frigid. Highs will only be in the middle teens; 10 to 15 degrees lower than average. Windchill’s will be around 10°F or a little bit less.

Sunset is at 5:56 p.m.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures is in the lower middle teens.

The thermometer falls to the single digits overnight, Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Some windchill’s will be below zero by morning.

Monday will have some sunshine in the morning, then cloudier skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper teens. Some scattered snow showers return Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A light coating of snow will be added.

Tuesday becomes partly sunny and remains very cold. Highs will be in the low 20s. These will be the highest temperatures of the week.

Wednesday will be partly sunny but frigid, again. Morning lows in the low single digits or below zero. Afternoon highs in the middle teens.

Another snow storm forms Thursday and Friday. Thursday will have increasing clouds with highs in the upper teens. Snow arrives Thursday night and Friday. The mercury stays in the teens, all day, Friday.

