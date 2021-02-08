Great Lakes ice cover: Down 22% on average since 1973

DETROIT – The winters are trending warmer in Michigan, and that means declining ice coverage on the Great Lakes.

According to data from Climate Central, across all the Great Lakes the annual maximum ice cover is, on average, 22% lower than it was a half-century ago. Furthermore, ice coverage is becoming less reliable, with more frequent years of extremely low ice coverage (like this year).

From Climate Central:

“The decline in lake ice coverage is driven by warming air and water temperatures due to climate change. The lake ice season is also contracting in many cases, with lakes now tending to freeze over later and thaw out sooner. Based on a new method for projecting ice cover, the NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL) projects a maximum Great Lakes ice cover of 30% for this season, compared to the 53% average from 1973-2020.”

