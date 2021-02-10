Metro Detroit weather: More cold, fewer flakes

It’s another cold start to the day, with temperatures well down into the single digits (-16 to -13 degrees Celsius), and some of our coldest rural locations even a little below zero (-19 degrees Celsius). Fortunately, there’s no wind out there, so no wind chill to talk about.

We’ll get at least partial sunshine for a while this morning, but clouds will be on the increase as a storm system moves eastward well south of the state. As it slides by, some light snow may develop by afternoon generally along and south of I-94, but I don’t expect much accumulation. Farther north, it’ll be mainly dry, and areas north of M-59 / Highland Road / Hall Road will hang onto the sunshine the longest today.

Temperatures this afternoon should top out around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), with wind remaining very light.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:36 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:00 p.m. Yes, the sun is setting about an hour later than it did just one month ago!

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows again in the single digits (-14 degrees Celsius), with colder temps in our coldest rural areas farther away from the Urban Heat Island. Northwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Thursday begins with some sunshine, but clouds should increase during the day. Highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Thursday night, with a bit of light snow possible. At this point, I don’t expect much accumulation from this snow, either. Lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid teens (-4 degrees Celsius).

Valentine’s Weekend Outlook

It still appears that some snow will develop Saturday, and continue into Saturday night. This isn’t a massive snowstorm…it appears that a fluffy couple of inches is possible, but the computer models are not in agreement yet, so stay tuned. Highs Saturday in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius), and lows Saturday night back into the single digits (-14 to -13 degrees Celsius) as another batch of Arctic air surges in.

Valentine’s Day looks mostly cloudy and cold, with highs in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Looking Ahead to Next Week

Next week’s biggest weather feature (for us) appears to be on Tuesday, when a more reasonable storm system potentially comes our way. The GFS model completely misses us, while the ECMWF model gives us a solid accumulating snow. We’ll see!