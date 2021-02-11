22ºF

Ad

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 11, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
photo

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 11, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Light Snow Mainly North Tonight

  • Some light snow will fall overnight and early Friday, mainly in our north and west zones.
  • We’re not expecting much from this. A coating to half an inch.

More Snow Saturday

  • Better chance for accumulation here.
  • Most of the day features snow falling.
  • A couple of inches looking likely, though some may only get around an inch.

Cold Sticking Around

  • The coldest air of the season arrives this weekend/early next week.
  • Current forecast of 0° Monday morning. If this holds true, it’ll be the coldest air that we’ve seen in 2 years!

Another Good Shot for Snow Tuesday

  • Long range models have some snow in here during the day Tuesday, but differ in totals.
  • Safe to say we’re going to be shoveling, but may need the snow blower

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.