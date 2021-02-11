Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 11, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 11, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Light Snow Mainly North Tonight
- Some light snow will fall overnight and early Friday, mainly in our north and west zones.
- We’re not expecting much from this. A coating to half an inch.
More Snow Saturday
- Better chance for accumulation here.
- Most of the day features snow falling.
- A couple of inches looking likely, though some may only get around an inch.
Cold Sticking Around
- The coldest air of the season arrives this weekend/early next week.
- Current forecast of 0° Monday morning. If this holds true, it’ll be the coldest air that we’ve seen in 2 years!
Another Good Shot for Snow Tuesday
- Long range models have some snow in here during the day Tuesday, but differ in totals.
- Safe to say we’re going to be shoveling, but may need the snow blower