Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Some snow Saturday
- Models continue to trend downward on amounts. Looks like most will get around an inch, some spots a little more.
- It’s probably going to be a “most of the day” event.
Cold sticking around
- The coldest air of the season arrives this weekend/early next week.
- Probably the coldest air in 2 years.
Another good shot for snow Tuesday
- Some of this snow may clip us Monday, but there’s uncertainty with this.
- Long range models continue to differ on the track of the Tuesday system. This does put different snow amounts on the ground for us.
- But given the consistency of one of these long-range models, we’re fairly confident we’ll have some shoveling to do. A few inches looking likely.
Late next week snow
- Long range models really disagree on this system later Thursday into Friday. One model has next to no snow, another has a lot.
- We’re going to have to watch model trends on this storm closely.