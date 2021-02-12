24ºF

Ad

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
photo

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Some snow Saturday

  • Models continue to trend downward on amounts. Looks like most will get around an inch, some spots a little more.
  • It’s probably going to be a “most of the day” event.

Cold sticking around

  • The coldest air of the season arrives this weekend/early next week.
  • Probably the coldest air in 2 years.

Another good shot for snow Tuesday

  • Some of this snow may clip us Monday, but there’s uncertainty with this.
  • Long range models continue to differ on the track of the Tuesday system. This does put different snow amounts on the ground for us.
  • But given the consistency of one of these long-range models, we’re fairly confident we’ll have some shoveling to do. A few inches looking likely.

Late next week snow

  • Long range models really disagree on this system later Thursday into Friday. One model has next to no snow, another has a lot.
  • We’re going to have to watch model trends on this storm closely.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.