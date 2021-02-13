Metro Detroit weather: Snowflakes in the air Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown.

Love is in the air Valentine’s Day weekend and so are snowflakes today. Snow will be scattered this afternoon with fine snowflakes falling with cold conditions. It remains much colder than average all day and weekend. More snow will fall early next week.

Read more: Metro Detroit weather: Tracking 3 snow systems in next 7 days

Gentle accumulations, up to one inch or more, will be common across the region by the end of lunch. Snowflakes will be sticking to sidewalks and streets.

Last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers will need an early start to finish finding cards and gifts early to avoid more accumulation, but do not rush. Ramps, bridges and overpasses will be, especially, tricky but not impossible to navigate. Be careful walking, too, because we do not want any slip-and-falls.

Ad

Saturday afternoon will be cold and snowy at times. Falling and blowing snow will make it tough to see. So, watch your speeds and spacing while driving. Stay alert for pedestrians and salt trucks a wide berth, as well. Another inch is possible by the afternoon.

Snow totals from today’s snow will generally be 1 to 2 inches with some areas along I-94 and south of M-59 receiving as much as 3 inches by the end of this evening.

Snow showers wind down Saturday evening. We still need to dress in layers with temperatures returning to the teens.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills near or below zero.

Please, keep practicing your keep-warm habits. Do not use stoves or ovens to keep warm. Move all space heaters away from anything flammable.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Sunday. It’s a great day to snuggle-up with your sweetie or spend time with family. It will be partly sunny and cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s; ten to fifteen degrees below average highs.

Ad

Brief snow showers return, Sunday night and Presidents’ Day, Monday. An inch of snow is possible, Monday, with snow falling mainly in the morning. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper teens. Another day to dress in layers if you’re going sledding or doing anything else outdoors.

Separate large storms running along the Appalachians will be big enough to bring more snow, Monday night and Tuesday. Well more than 1 inch of snow is possible, but it is too early to tell what exact accumulations will be. That said, do not be surprised to grab your snow shovels, again, by Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs will be near 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the low 20s after morning lows in the single digits.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.