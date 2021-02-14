Metro Detroit weather: Snow ends, temperatures drop Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

After one to three inches of new snow during the day and this evening, snow showers diminish or leave tonight as temperatures plummet. Wind chills approach and sink below zero tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon will be very cold with a snowflake here and there. There is a better chance of more snow Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills near or below zero.

Please, keep practicing your keep-warm habits. Do not use stoves or ovens to keep warm. Move all space heaters away from anything flammable.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Sunday. It’s a great day to snuggle-up with your sweetie or spend time with family. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Snow flurries are possible after lunchtime. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s; ten to fifteen degrees below average highs.

Ad

Brief snow showers return, Sunday night and Presidents’ Day, Monday. An inch of snow is possible, Monday, with snow falling mainly in the morning. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper teens. Another day to dress in layers if you’re going sledding or doing anything else outdoors.

Separate large storms running along the Appalachians will be big enough to bring more snow, Monday night and Tuesday. Well more than 1 inch of snow is possible, but it is too early to tell what exact accumulations will be. That said, do not be surprised to grab your snow shovels, again, by Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs will be near 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the low 20s after morning lows in the single digits.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.