Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 15, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Snow this Evening/Tonight

  • Some light snow is falling this afternoon, but it’s pretty scattered.
  • More widespread snow moves in around 6pm or 7pm this evening and continues until around sunrise Tuesday morning.
  • Most pick up around 6″-8″ when all is said and done, with higher totals southeast.
  • Morning drive Tuesday will be tricky. Plows will be out I’m sure, but it’s going to be hard to keep up with this snow.

Coldest Air of Season

  • Looks like the coldest air of the season comes early Wednesday morning with temperatures a couple above zero.

More Snow Later Thursday into Friday

  • A very similar looking system moves in later Thursday, but the track will be slightly further east.
  • This means a little less snow for us, but we’re still looking at a few inches to move.

Gradual “Warming”

  • “Warming” is a relative word here.
  • We go from the 20s early this week, to the upper 30s early next week

