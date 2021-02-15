Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 15, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Snow this Evening/Tonight
- Some light snow is falling this afternoon, but it’s pretty scattered.
- More widespread snow moves in around 6pm or 7pm this evening and continues until around sunrise Tuesday morning.
- Most pick up around 6″-8″ when all is said and done, with higher totals southeast.
- Morning drive Tuesday will be tricky. Plows will be out I’m sure, but it’s going to be hard to keep up with this snow.
Coldest Air of Season
- Looks like the coldest air of the season comes early Wednesday morning with temperatures a couple above zero.
More Snow Later Thursday into Friday
- A very similar looking system moves in later Thursday, but the track will be slightly further east.
- This means a little less snow for us, but we’re still looking at a few inches to move.
Gradual “Warming”
- “Warming” is a relative word here.
- We go from the 20s early this week, to the upper 30s early next week