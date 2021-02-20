Metro Detroit weather: Becoming brighter, remaining colder than average

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

The sun returns to help clear streets and sidewalks a bit more, today, but it remains quite cold. Sunday will have higher temperatures even with cloudier skies. More snow returns to make things slippery, again, but temps rise nicely afterward for even more thawing. Such is the up and down ride of Detroit area weather.

Saturday morning will be partly cloudy and frigid. Temperatures start in the upper single digits and low teens. Wind chills will be near zero, at times, with any breeze above 5 mile per hour.

Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m.

Some sunshine returns later this morning and Saturday afternoon. It remains subfreezing all day, but afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 20s. Windchills will be in the teens much of the day.

Sunset is at 6:13 p.m.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temps will be in the teens and low 20s.

It becomes really frigid, Saturday night. Under fair to partly cloudy skies, temperatures plummet to the single digits.

Sunday will have increasing clouds, and it will be chilly. Highs will be near 30°F or just a bit more.

Snow returns Sunday night and Monday morning. A trace to 3 inches of snow is possible for the morning commute, Monday.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Finally, some fine melting will take place on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with a mercury getting close to 40°F or more.

We’ll have some melting, Wednesday afternoon, too. Highs will be in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

