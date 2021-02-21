Metro Detroit weather: Quickly getting colder Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Temperatures fall pretty quickly after some cheerful sunshine earlier today. It becomes frigid with subzero wind chills overnight. Sunday remains snow-free with higher temps. However, snow flakes do return Sunday night and Monday morning. Temps are still on track to rise above average for the first time in nearly twenty days by Tuesday.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temps will be in the teens and low 20s.

It becomes really frigid, Saturday night. Under fair to partly cloudy skies, temperatures plummet to the single digits.

Sunday will have increasing clouds, and it will be chilly. Highs will be near 30°F or just a bit more. The last time Detroit was above freezing was February 5.

Snow returns Sunday night and Monday morning. A trace to 2 inches (some places may have slightly more) of snow is possible for the morning commute, Monday. Rain may mix with the snow to provide some melting and to cut down on snow totals.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Finally, some fine melting will take place on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with a mercury getting close to 40°F or more.

We’ll have some melting, Wednesday afternoon, too. Highs will be in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

