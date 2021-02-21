Metro Detroit weather: Snow arriving late-Sunday, slippery Monday morning

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Temperatures continue to rise and snow starts to fall Sunday evening through Monday morning. It will be slippery in the morning and drier and brisk in the afternoon. After a relatively light amount of snow, more thawing is to take place midweek.

A light southeasterly wind have temperatures rise from the upper 20s to the low 30s, Sunday evening. Skies will be cloudy with snow on the horizon.

The first snowflakes start to fall again by 10 p.m. tonight. Snow showers arrive Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Monday morning, rain will mix with snow at times, and this will cut down on snow totals. In all, 1 to 2 inches of new snow is possible from Sunday night to Monday morning. That rain snow mixture is more likely south of M 59/Hall Road. North of Hall Road, 2 to 3 inches of snow are possible.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

After that bit of thawing, much more will happen Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny on each day with high temperatures near or above 40°F.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny mostly cloudy and chillier. Afternoon temperatures return to the 30s.

