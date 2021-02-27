Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off, fair skies Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening and February’s final weekend, Motown.

Looks like we’ll make it through this evening, tonight and tomorrow with no additional snow. This means February 2021 will be the 11th snowiest Detroit February on record (climate reports date back to the late 19th century).

Saturday evening will be cooler under fair skies. It will be chillier overnight with some re-freezing. Sunday will be milder but a bit wet. Colder conditions return early next week.

Keep in mind, ice on ponds and lakes and rivers and streams continue to get thinner. It is best to stay on land. Please do not venture out on any ice. Also, remember to be vigilant and keep children and pets away from any ice covered water.

Saturday evening will be chilly and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be near 40°F.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:10 a.m.

Much more melting occurs Sunday. Highs will be near 50°F under partly sunny skies.

Monday is the first day of March 2021. It will be partly sunny and chillier. Daytime temperatures will be 40°F with brisk conditions.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, partly sunny and chillier. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday become sunnier and milder. Afternoon temps near 50 degrees each day.

