Metro Detroit weather: Milder afternoon with some rain

DETROIT – There will be no additional snow today, but there is a chance of rain. I guarantee it. This means February 2021 will be the 11th snowiest Detroit February on record (climate reports date back to the late 19th century).

Temps rise very far above freezing later today despite cloudier skies and the chance of rain. Today will not be a wash-out though. Drier but colder weather returns tomorrow and Tuesday. Milder weather comes back Wednesday through Friday.

Temps rise quickly above freezing just before precipitation falls. Skies become overcast although scattered light rain is possible through lunchtime.

Keep in mind, ice on ponds and lakes and rivers and streams continue to get thinner. It is best to stay on land. Please do not venture out on any ice. Also, remember to be vigilant and keep children and pets away from any ice covered water.

Much more melting occurs Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s despite cloudy skies and the remaining possibility of scattered rain showers. It becomes drier closer to sunset.

Sunset is at 6:21 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy chillier. Temps return to the 40s.

Sunday night will be colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

The first day of March 2021 is Monday. It will be partly sunny and chillier. Daytime temperatures will be near 35°F with brisk conditions.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday become sunnier and milder. Afternoon temps near 50 degrees each day.

