Metro Detroit weather: Plenty of sun + average temps = Nice end to the work week

TGIF! Clear skies and light wind overnight have allowed temperatures to fall to near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius) early this Friday morning.

We’ll have plenty of sun to start the day, then partly cloudy skies will develop for the middle of the day. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) is right at our long-term average high for the day, although it’ll feel cooler as a northwest wind increases to 10 to 15 mph by late morning.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:28 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Mostly sunny to start on Saturday, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), but we’ll have a similar northwest wind to what we have Friday afternoon.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, and it’ll feel relatively warmer than the high near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) due to the lighter wind that we’ll have.

Next Week Warm-Up

The warm-up I’ve been telling you about for most of the week is still on schedule. We’ll have at least a sun and cloud mix on Monday and Tuesday, with highs Monday in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), and near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday! As for lows, we’ll start Monday cool…with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius), but Tuesday will start with a low in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius)…which isn’t far from the day’s average high!

Light rain showers now appear more likely on Wednesday than they did yesterday, but we’ll still see highs get close to 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

The cooling trend continues into next weekend, as highs settle back into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Interesting Weather Trivia

If you have a barometer or home weather station that gives you the barometric pressure, go take a look at what the pressure is right now (which is a pretty typical pressure for us). Then I want you to consider that, on this day in 1948, Detroit recorded an official pressure of 31.04″…that’s the highest pressure reading in recorded Detroit weather history! I’ll have two more interesting weather record anniversaries to share with you next week (including a 75th anniversary for one). Until then, have a great weekend!