Metro Detroit weather: Much colder Friday night under fair skies

DETROIT – Welcome the Friday night and the first full weekend of March and meteorological spring, Motown.

Temperatures plunge, tonight, with hardly a cloud in the sky. The view of three planets will be an amazing sight, tomorrow morning. It remains chilly this weekend, but highs will steadily move upward. A sharper increase in temps starts Monday. Then, it will feel like spring in no time.

Friday night will be clear and colder. Remember to bring your pets indoors and make sure your furnaces are working. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn are visible in the east-southeast sky between 5 and 5:30 a.m. ET, Saturday. It’s an amazing sight that will inspire the astronomer, scientist or engineer in your heart and in your home.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a late-winter chill during the day. In women’s college basketball, MSU hosts Wisconsin at 2:00 p.m., and Michigan hosts Northwestern at 3:00 p.m. ET. Highs will be in the low 40s in the Motor City area and Southern Lower Michigan.

Sunday will have plenty of sun, too. Still seasonably chilly with highs in the low 40s. In men’s college basketball, Michigan takes on MSU in East Lansing at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Monday will be bright and milder. Highs in the middle and upper 50s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and daytime temps reaching the low 60s.

