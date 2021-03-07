Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Sunday followed by milder days ahead

DETROIT – Welcome to the first Sunday of March and meteorological spring, Motown.

After another frigid start, another chilly afternoon is on the way. Just like yesterday and the day before that and the day before that, we will have plenty of sunshine. Tonight becomes cold and remains dry. Higher temperatures return tomorrow. Although astronomical spring does not officially begin for thirteen days, it will feel like it the rest of this week.

Sunday morning will be mainly clear and frigid. If you missed seeing Jupiter and Saturn, Saturday morning, you can see the two planets this morning between 5:45 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Trust me, viewing the planets of our solar system will inspire the astronomer, the scientist or the engineer in your heart and in your home. Just remember to bundle up, again, with temperatures starting in the teens and low 20s.

Sunrise is at 6:58 a.m.

Watch: Sunday morning forecast

The rest of the morning becomes brighter with the rising sun. Temperatures rise slowly, and we go from cold to chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s by midday.

Ad

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the low 40s. This is great weather to get the car washed and to head to the park.

Remember, stay off the ice. Although we’ve had some pretty cold nights and mornings, the repeated melting and thawing over the past couple of weeks makes the thickness (or, if you will, the thinness) of the ice becomes much more difficult to determine. It is dangerous. Keep kids and pets away from any ice covered lakes.

Sunset is at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

With wind directions switching and coming from the southwest, temperatures climb higher Monday. The sunshine will help. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s.

We will almost have T-shirt weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny. There will be enough of an influx of warm air and enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the low 60s each day.

Ad

Wednesday night and Thursday will have rain showers. Thursday will be wet and warm with highs near 60°F or more.

Friday will have leftover showers in the morning. During the day temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Daylight Saving Time (no “S”) begins the next weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be chillier with highs in the 40s to near 50°F each day. Remember to spring forward by moving your clocks ahead one hour from Saturday night into Sunday. Also, it’s a great idea to change all the batteries and all of your alarms.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.