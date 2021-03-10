Metro Detroit weather update: March 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
· Few sprinkles, windy rest of today
- There are a couple of spotty returns on radar, but it’s next to nothing. No impact, but a raindrop or two on your windshield rest of today.
- Winds are picking up through this evening and tonight. Gusts later could be over 40 mph.
· Showers and storms Thursday
- It’s going to be an active day weather-wise.
- Increasing confidence of some scattered rain in the morning, then better chance for storms into the afternoon.
- Severe threat doesn’t look high, but strong gusty winds remain a concern.
- Front should be through around 4pm Thursday, behind that it stays breezy but we should dry out.
· Temperatures back to reality
- After spending today and tomorrow in the 60s, we’re back to the 40s this weekend and next week.
· More rain early next week
- Another system looks to move in Tuesday of next week. Still a ways out, but there’s the chance the onset of this Tuesday morning could be a wintry mix.
Other headlines
Daylight Saving Time this weekend
- DST starts this weekend. 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3 a.m. We lose an hour of sleep.
