Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday with sunshine before daylight saving time begins

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and Daylight Saving Time, Motown.

Today will include sunshine after some morning clouds, and we go from cold to chilly or cool.

We “Spring Forward” one hour tonight as it becomes colder, again. Sunday will be a bit chillier with more brightness. A wintry mix is possible early next week.

Saturday morning will go from mostly cloudy before dawn to mostly clear after it. It will be cold with temperatures starting in the low and middle 20s.

Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m.

Watch: Saturday morning weather forecast

Michigan hosts Ohio State in men’s basketball for the start of the Big Ten Tournament. Plenty of people will need their maize and blue jackets and sweatshirts outdoors to remain warm by the 1:00 p.m. tipoff and afterward.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and chilly or cool, depending on where you are. Neighborhood north of M-59/Hall Road will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. South Hall Road will be cool with highs in the low 50s.

Ad

Sunset is at 6:38 p.m.

Saturday evening will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

We move our clocks forward one hour before going to bed, tonight, for the start of Daylight Saving Time. Also, it is important to change all batteries in all alarms, including smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Saturday night will be clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly chillier. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Winter reminds us we are still days away from spring early next week. Monday will be even colder and it becomes cloudy. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 30s. Clouds produce rain and snow showers after lunchtime.

A wintry mix continues through early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and less slippery. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Ad

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.