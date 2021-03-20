Metro Detroit weather: First day of spring cold in the morning with a milder afternoon ahead

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, and welcome to Spring 2021, Motown!

This is the perfect transition from a colder season to a warmer one. We start with subfreezing conditions in the morning. Then, it becomes milder this afternoon. We will have brilliant sunshine today and more tomorrow. As a bonus, temperatures climb even higher tomorrow and next week.

We have the opportunity to see two planets in the predawn sky. To the east south east, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Grab a coat before going outside your home and taking a look. It will be on an amazing sight that will inspire of the astronomer, the scientist or the engineer in your home and in your heart.

Saturday morning will be clear and cold. Temperatures starts in the lower middle 20s. The wind will be close to calm, so wind chills will not be a factor. That said, bundle up if you have any early morning activities.

Sunrise is at 7:36 a.m.

Ad

Hats, scarves, gloves and hats can be shed by the middle of the afternoon. Skies will be blue, the sun will be out and temperatures will rise to milder ranges. Highs will be near 55°F.

This is the perfect weather for an afternoon drive. If you have a convertible, you can let the top down. But, as always, be careful on the roads. Watch out for motorcyclists and pedestrians.

No Saturday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures fall back to around 50°F before sunset. Then temperatures fall to the 40s after dinner time.

Sunset is at 7:46 p.m.

Mars will be visible in the western sky before midnight. If you didn’t see the two outer planets this morning, now is a great time to see our next-door neighbor in the solar system.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 30s.

Sunday will have abundant sunshine, and it will be warmer. Daytime temps will be near 60°F. Perfect day to head to the park. Great car wash day too.

Ad

Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer. Both days will have highs in the low and middle 60s. Monday will be sunnier than Tuesday, but it’s a good idea to have your sunglasses handy for both. Tuesday night has a chance of spring rain showers.

Spring rain remains possible on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Highs between 60 and 65°F.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs near 60°F.

Friday will have a chance of showers. It will be cooler with more cloud cover. It will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.