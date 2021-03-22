Metro Detroit weather: Clear, chilly Sunday night then warm again Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

We keep clear skies, and it becomes chilly overnight. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be warm with sunshine. Showers are possible by mid-week. Then, it becomes cooler.

Like this morning, we will be able to see more neighbors of our solar system. The red planet Mars and the outer planet Uranus will be very visible in the western sky. Binoculars will be needed to see Uranus, which will be close to the horizon. Mars can be seen down and to the right of the moon.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low and middle 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 65°F. There’s a chance of showers by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be warm, again, but we will need our umbrellas. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, and there is a chance on and off rain showers in the morning and the afternoon with a midday break. Despite the clouds, daytime temps reach the middle and upper 60s.

Ad

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 65°F. Late afternoon and evening rain showers are possible.

Friday will have a chance of rain. It will be cooler with cloud cover and highs in the upper 50s.

Jackets will be needed Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Palm Sunday will be cool with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

