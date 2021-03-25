Metro Detroit weather: Rain with reign, then comes the wind

There’s a lot to talk about this morning, so let’s get right to it. We should have a mix of sun and clouds for at least part of the day, before clouds increase during the afternoon. Rain could sneak across the state line into Lenawee and Monroe Counties late this afternoon, but most of us won’t see the rain until this evening. So, a majority of the daylight hours will be dry to get some errands done, or whatever your outdoor plans are. And highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) are pleasant enough to take advantage of the dry weather, especially since a southwest wind shifting to the east-southeast will be light…generally under 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:27 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Rain this evening will generally be light, but it then increases and becomes heavy after 11:00 p.m., with some thunder and lightning likely as well. But don’t worry about severe weather…I don’t expect that. Still, we’ll easily see between one and one-and-a-half inches of total rain so, as long as we don’t get any flooding (and I can’t rule that out), this will be a much-needed rainfall since much of the area is either in moderate drought, or in the pre-drought category (called abnormally dry).

Ad

It will become breezy through the evening, with a northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph setting up, but then increasing in gustiness late at night…gusts could top 40 mph. That northeast wind blowing onshore off of Lake Huron may cause flooding problems along that shoreline, so the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory there from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Rain Friday morning should end midday, although some of you to the north could actually see some wet snowflakes mix in before it’s all said and done since that northeast wind off of Lake Huron will keep you much colder than those in the south, where highs may touch 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday will start mostly sunny, and then clouds will increase during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Light rain is likely Saturday night, with lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Hopefully the rain will hold off for those of you heading to Passover Seders…can’t let that Matzo get wet! But it’ll likely be raining when you leave to go home.

Any showers first thing Sunday morning should end early, and I think the rest of the day will be dry. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

A Notable Achievement

This year’s early warmth has certainly caught our attention and had us thinking about spring, but I thought I’d let you know that our long-term average high temperature rises another notch to 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) today! Normally, I’d say that this means we’re making progress but, this year, we certainly have jumped the gun!