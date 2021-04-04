Metro Detroit weather: Pleasantly mild Easter Sunday evening

DETROIT – Happy Easter and welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

This evening will have fair skies and mild conditions as we sit down to dinner this evening. We’ll have approaching clouds tonight, and it becomes cooler. Tomorrow will be cloudier with a chance of much-needed rain. It becomes warmer, again, later this week.

Sunday evening will have fair skies and mild conditions. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Sunday night will be cool under fair to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of on and off rain showers. Afternoon temps will be near 65 degrees.

Tuesday will mostly sunny and much warmer. Once we are on the warmer side of a slow moving front, highs will reach the middle 70s.

Wednesday will be warm and partly sunny. Daytime temperatures reach the low 70s.

Showers are possible again, Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Ad

Friday and Saturday will be a little cooler under partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be in the middle and upper 60s each afternoon.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.