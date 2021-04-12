Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Although showers are diminishing, clouds remain overhead tonight. Also, it becomes chilly. It will be slightly milder tomorrow as instability lingers tomorrow, and scattered rain is still possible. There is a better chance of more consistent sunshine returning at the end of this week.

Sunday night will be cloudy with scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and slightly milder. Light to moderate rain will be on and off in the morning and the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be between 60 and 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler, again. Daytime temps will be near 60 degrees, which is seasonable.

Scattered rain returns, Wednesday. It will be even cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

We can put our umbrellas away and head to the car wash, Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be cool with highs in the upper 50s. Friday will be milder with highs in the low 60s.

