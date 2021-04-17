Metro Detroit weather: Chillier as clouds break apart Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown!

We have clouds overhead this evening, and it is still chillier than average. Friday becomes colder and Saturday will have some sunshine for slightly milder conditions. Some showers return Sunday.

Friday evening will still feel like a late winter early spring. Clouds break apart, and temperatures, actually, rise to the low and mid-50s at dinnertime. Then, temps fall by sunset and afterward; back to the 40s.

Sunset is at 8:16 p.m.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s throughout most of the region. The farm and Livingston County will have temperature is closer to freezing.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

Saturday will be partly sunny and delightful. A jacket or coat will be needed in the morning to stay warm, but we can get away with a sweatshirt and jeans in the afternoon. With enough sunshine, temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s.

Ad

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Despite this, temperatures reach the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild. I will be in the low 60s to near 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Colder air goes back in Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with chilly rain showers possible. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will have showers in the morning. Highs rebound to 50 degrees or slightly more.

We are back in the upper 50s with more sunshine Thursday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.