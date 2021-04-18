Metro Detroit weather: Mild Sunday afternoon before cold and slippery conditions begin this week

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

We keep a mix of clouds, sunshine and sprinkles the rest of today. It becomes milder this afternoon then cooler tonight. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer. Snowflakes remain in our forecast, mid-week.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild. Afternoon temperatures will be near 60 degrees or more.

Sunday evening will be cool and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:18 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be 40°F.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny again. It will be a bit warmer with temperatures near 65°F.

Here’s where things get interesting, and not in a good way if you don’t like wintry weather. Tuesday, clouds will increase from low pressure coming from the Central Plains. A front sets up and colder air arrives. Tuesday will be chilly and wet in the afternoon with temperatures between 40 and 45°F.

Ad

As it becomes colder Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, snow starts to fall. It will be snowy with hazardous road conditions as we’re sleeping and when we wake up on Wednesday.

Do not put away your snow-melt or remove gear because there is the possibility of accumulating snow before lunchtime Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, temperatures rise 40°F. Snow will change the rain, and there will be some melting.

Thursday and Friday become brighter and milder. Both days will be both mostly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be over 50°F Thursday and over 60°F, Friday.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android