Metro Detroit weather: Brighter and much warmer Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Clouds continue to thin and it becomes much warmer as it becomes brighter this afternoon.

It will be interesting to see if we tie another record high temperature in fewer than seven days. Clouds lower and thicken, again, this evening and tonight with raindrops hitting the ground. A better chance of widespread rain exists overnight and tomorrow. More much-needed rain is possible Tuesday, as well.

Sunday afternoon will have lovely kite-flying weather, again. The wind blows in much summer-like air with temperatures rising to the low 80s. The record high temperature is 85 degrees set in 2018. We’ll come close to tying it, which, if we do, it will be the second time within a week. Skies will vbe partly to mostly sunny.

Sunset is at 8:34 p.m.

Sunday evening will become mostly cloudy. It will be warm with temps in the 70s.

Showers arrive, Sunday night, and it will be mild to cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Moderate drought continues to plague the entire Lower Peninsula. Monday will be a rainy relief for our lawns, gardens and crops. Light to moderate rain becomes more widespread. It will be mild with afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees.