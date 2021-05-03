Metro Detroit weather: Mild Sunday night, rain by dawn

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

It’s becoming cloudy tonight, and clouds lower and thicken; producing rain by dawn. It will be mild overnight and warmer than average tomorrow. Rain showers remain in the forecast Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Slightly cooler weather arrives afterward.

Moderate drought continues to plague the entire Lower Peninsula. We are not alone, in Southeast Michigan. The Eastern Upper Peninsula is just as parched.

Showers develop and arrive from the south and west, Sunday night, and it will be mild to cool. Rain will be light and scattered, at first, after midnight. The best chance of widespread soaking rain will be at dawn and at breakfast-time, Monday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday will have rainy relief for our lawns, gardens and crops. Light to moderate rain becomes more widespread, especially morning through the early afternoon. It will be mild with highs near 70 degrees.

Ad

There is a good chance of a half inch to an inch of rain falling over a 24 to 48-hour period in many locales.

Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo, Wednesday will be damp with scattered rain showers. Each day will be cooler than the next. Tuesday’s highs will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 60s.