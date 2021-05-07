Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, storms during a chilly Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Some Southeast Michigan municipalities received quite a good light show with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunder and lightning becomes less frequent this evening, but we’ll still have some scattered showers and downpours. Friday night becomes drier and chillier. The first half of Mother’s Day weekend will be bright and a bit milder. The second half -- the holiday itself -- will be cooler and wetter. Sunshine returns afterward.

Friday evening will be cool to chilly with scattered showers. Thunderstorms diminish. Be careful on wet roads and grab a poncho, as well as your favorite Detroit Tigers hat, sweatshirt and jacket whether or not you or your family are traveling to downtown Detroit for some pro baseball. The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park. Some rain is possible before and during the first pitch. Then, rain moves on afterward.

Sunset is at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be dry after midnight. As skies clear, the temperature drops. It will be chilly, so bring your pets indoors. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunrise is at 6:20 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and a little milder. That said, temperatures will be below average by about 5 degrees. Afternoon temps will be near 60 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly for last minute Mother’s Day shopper. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Plan indoor activities for Mom and your family as everyone celebrates. It will be cooler with rain returning. Highs will be near 55 degrees with wet conditions.

Monday will be sunnier again with a bump in daytime temps. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild. The average high, this time of year, is in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low and middle 60s.

Thursday has a chance of showers with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

