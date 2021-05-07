Metro Detroit weather: Wet pattern continues Thursday night, Friday

DETROIT – Welcome Thursday evening, Motown.

Thursday will be cloudy and wet before midnight, then a bit drier by morning. Conditions revert back to wet, tomorrow, and it remains cooler than average. Mother’s Day Weekend will be brighter during the first half and wet during the second. Then consistently dry weather settles in for the beginning and middle of next week.

Thursday night will be damp before midnight and dry after midnight. It becomes colder, again. Roofers are working and bring the cats indoors. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s. Frost and freeze alerts are in effect in the Saginaw Valley northward in the Lower Peninsula (north of Detroit and Flint).

Sunrise is at 6:21 a.m.

Friday will be quite chilly and partly to mostly sunny in the morning. The afternoon will have more clouds the chance of showers. It will be cool again with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

The first half of Mother’s Day weekend has sunshine reappearing, and it will be slightly milder. Saturday will be partly mostly sunny good afternoon temperatures around 60 degrees Fahrenheit or just a bit more.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Clouds return as we celebrate moms all over the region and all over the world daytime temp. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s with a chance of showers before the day is done.

Monday becomes mostly sunny and cool to mild. Highs will be near 60 degrees Fahrenheit.