Metro Detroit weather: Temps drop after showers leave Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night and the start of Mother’s Day Weekend, Motown.

Friday night will be wet and chilly early, then drier and colder later. Sunshine returns tomorrow with slightly higher temps. Mother’s Day becomes wet and cooler again. More sun returns afterward.

Friday night will have showers before midnight and be dry after midnight. The showers that exist will have heavy downpours and, at times, pea-size to dime-size hail. As skies clear in the wee hours of Saturday, the temperature drops. It will be chilly, so bring your pets indoors. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunrise is at 6:20 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and a little milder. That said, temps will be below average by about 5 degrees. Afternoon temps will be near 60 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly for last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Plan indoor activities for Mom and you family as everyone celebrates. It will be cooler with rain returning. Highs will be near 55 degrees with wet conditions.

Monday will be sunnier again with a bump in daytime temps. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild. The average high, this time of year, is in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low and middle 60s.

Thursday has a chance of showers with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

