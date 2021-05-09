Metro Detroit weather: Skies become overcast Saturday night, rain for Mother’s Day

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night and Mother’s Day weekend, Motown.

Tonight will be cloudy and chilly, but it will not be as cold as recent ones. Rain arrives for Mother’s Day, tomorrow, with more persistent showers farther south. Plus, the holiday will be chilly. Sunnier skies return next week with higher temps. It will feel more like spring by the end of it.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly for last minute Mother’s Day shoppers. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m. ET.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Plan indoor activities for Mom and you family as everyone celebrates. It will be cooler with rain returning, mainly south of 8 Mile Road. Highs will be in the low 50s to near 55 degrees with wet conditions.

Monday will be sunnier again with a bump in daytime temperatures. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild. The average high this time of year is in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low and middle 60s.

Ad

Thursday has a chance of showers with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.