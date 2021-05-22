Metro Detroit weather: Hotter than average Saturday with a few showers

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Feels like summer again today with a slight chance of some showers. After a warm night, the better chance of wet and stormy weather with higher humidity exists tomorrow. Although not a guarantee, there’s a chance of some severe thunderstorms. A respite from the high heat will be, Monday. Then it gets hotter again, the middle of next week.

Debris clouds from last night’s Wisconsin and Illinois showers float overhead Saturday morning. We’ll have a warm start with temps in the 60s and low 70s at dawn and breakfast time.

Sunrise is at 6:06 a.m. ET.

There is a small chance of a few mid day and afternoon showers, but most areas will be rain-free. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny, and it will be hotter than average by a good 15 degrees or more. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Now is an excellent time to practice high heat safety habits. Wear light and loose-fitting clothes in order to stay cool. Drink plenty of water. By all means, keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Ad

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temps will be near 80 degrees by dusk.

Sunset is at 8:55 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday has a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service, there is a Marginal Risk of trying to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds and hail.

The high heat goes away for one day, Monday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Hot weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday and apparently sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures return to the middle and upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.