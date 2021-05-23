Metro Detroit weather: Warm with some clouds Saturday night, storm possibilities tomorrow

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

The amount of clouds decreases, tonight, as we get ready for humidity to increase, tomorrow. Higher humidity means greater instability, and that mean an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms. It remains hotter than average after the weekend, through the middle of next week.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday has a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service, the risk is reduced for severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds and hail. That said, remain on guard for some ponding on roads and lightning after lunchtime and Sunday evening.

The high heat goes away for one day, Monday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers. Daytime temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Hot weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday and partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures return to the middle and upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible with a cold front, Wednesday (not Tuesday).

Afternoon temps will be lower, but it will still be warm Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low and middle 70s.

