Metro Detroit weather: Cool, breezy, bright Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – A Frost Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston and Sanilac Counties from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. ET, Sunday.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect along the coastlines of Monroe and Wayne Counties until 10:00 p.m. ET, today.

Welcome to Saturday and the start of Memorial Day weekend, Motown.

Today will be bright but cooler than average. Still, many Detroiters will take this over oppressive humidity and thunderstorms any day. It become chilly, again, tonight. Higher temps return, tomorrow and Memorial Day.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny but cool. Highs will be over 10 degrees below average; in the low 60s. This not the best weather for swimming at the pool or the beach, but conditions will be wonderful for going to the park. Just keep your hats and windbreakers or jackets handy. It will be breezy with a northeast wind blowing at 10 to 20 mph and gusting over 25 mph.

Saturday evening will be clear and cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunset is at 9:00 p.m.

We’ll need to turn our heaters on again Saturday night. It will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low and mid 40s.

Sunday will have blue skies returning, and it will be milder. We’re getting closer to beach-weather with afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees. This will be better for a walk along the shore as opposed to going in the water.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday. The weather will be wonderful for morning parades and commemorations; same for afternoon and evening ones. We start with temps in the 40s and end up with highs near 75 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm. For the first day of June, this is pool-weather with after-school temps in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny with a chance of showers.

Showers are possible, again, Thursday and Friday. It remains warm with highs near 80 degrees or more after morning lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy; choppy water. Wind: NE 10-20 knots, gusts 30 knots; Waves: 2 to 3 feet; Water Temp: 63 degrees.

Saturday Night: Fair skies. Wind: NNE 10-15 knots. Waves: 2 feet. Water Temp: 63 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer. Wind: NNE 5-10 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 63 degrees.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: SSW 4-9 knots. Waves: 0 to 1 foot. Water Temp: 64 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy; choppy water. Wind: NE 10-20 knots, gusts 30 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet; Water Temp: 60 degrees.

Saturday Night: Fair skies. Wind: NNE 10-15 knots, gusts 20-25 knots. Waves: 1-2 feet. Water Temp: 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer. Wind: NE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 1 foot. Water Temps: 60 degrees.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: SSW 4-9 knots. Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temp: 61 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Small Craft Advisory. Mostly sunny and Windy; choppy water. Wind: NE 10-35 knots, gusts 30 to 35 knots; Waves: 4 to 5 feet; Water Temp: 53 degrees.

Saturday Night: Fair skies. Wind: NNE 10-15 knots. Waves: 3 to 4 feet. Water Temp: 53 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer. Wind: NNE 5-10 knots; Waves: 2 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 53 degrees.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: SSW 4-9 knots. Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temp: 54 degrees.

