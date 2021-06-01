Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like heat on its way this weekend

DETROIT – Tuesday’s numbers are some of the warmest compared to last week, but they are some of the coolest we’ll get going forward.

Summer-Like Heat

June 1st is the start of meteorological summer and Mother Nature will be revving her engine long before we get to astronomical summer on June 20th. Following our pleasant finish Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will take their only meaningful dip on Wednesday. We’ll barely get to 70 in the afternoon. Then the mercury just keeps climbing through the upcoming weekend. Eighties return on Friday. And the 90s will greet us by Monday of next week. In fact, Saturday and Sunday looks like what many of us wanted see for this past Memorial Day weekend. But even with these well above normal highs (which are still in the mid 70s for early June), we won’t be within record distance. Monday will be the closest, when the record is 95 and we’re expecting 91.

Ad

Another Dry Stretch

There is some rain in the forecast. It arrives during the coolest part of the week, Wednesday into Thursday morning. Expect late morning showers Wednesday that last through midday Thursday. But not everyone will get wet. Best chances will be along the east side and in the South Zone. This will help our rainfall deficit, but we’ll likely remain in a moderate drought. Especially with dry conditions expected during the hot days later in the forecast.

Despite being nearly 1.5 inches below normal for the month, May 2021 was not in the top 20 driest months on record in Detroit. But it does continue our streak of eight straight months with below normal precipitation.

Track the Weather