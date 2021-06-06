Metro Detroit weather: Hot again Sunday with high pollution levels possible

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

An air quality alert is in effect for Detroit and most of southeast Michigan all day. Please remember to keep air pollution levels down by carpooling, using public transportation and taking a break from mowing the lawn or using gas powered equipment. Also, it’s a great time to reinforce checking on your neighbors, especially those who are seniors and might need medical assistance.

Sunday will be another sizzler with sunshine. Record highs are in the middle 90s this time of year, but there’s a chance of getting as close as five degrees to them today. Tonight will be fair and warm. Monday and the rest of the week’s temperatures will be above average with more oppressive humidity steadily arriving. This means the air becomes unstable, too. So, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday afternoon will be another scorcher under sunny skies. Possibly near 90°F or just a bit more. The record high for today is 94°F set back in 1988.

Today is another excellent day to enjoy some ice cream or a cold beverage with the family. Whether you are going to Blakes Farm’s reopening in Armada or Barks on Biddle in Wyandotte, remember to drink plenty of water, wear light loose-fitting clothes and stay near or in air-conditioned areas. As always, keep all children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Sunday evening will be fair and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s as you stroll on the river or walk around the neighborhood.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Everyone has a good shot at seeing Mars in the western sky an hour after sunset. It will be a thrilling sight and an inspiration for the budding astronomer, scientist or engineer in your home and in your heart.

Sunday night will be mainly clear and warm. Overnight lows will be near 70°F. Many of us can sleep safely with the windows up for a nice cross-breeze.

Hotter-than-average weather remains in the area on Monday. More humid air is thrown into the mix giving a chance of pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms after lunchtime, too. Again, daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and very warm. I will be in the lower and middle 80s. On and off showers are possible, again.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SSW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 57 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SSW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 64 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SSW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

