Metro Detroit weather update: June 7, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 7, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain and storm chances rest of Monday
- There are a few scattered showers and storms out there. Most of it is just isolated downpours, but could be a few rumbles of thunder.
- This activity should wrap up around sunset.
Similar pattern all week
- We’re not done with this pattern though -- it’s around pretty much all week long.
Feeling muggy
- On top of the rain chances this week, dew points have risen as well.
- It’s going to feel muggy all week long. It’ll feel like the middle to upper 80s each day.
Change in the pattern
- It looks like we finally break this pattern of afternoon showers/storms/muggy-ness this weekend.
- A front comes through Saturday -- and while it doesn’t do much for our temperatures, it does drop dew points. This will lead to it feeling more comfortable Sunday and Monday.
Other headlines
Flint Beecher Tornado Anniversary Tuesday
- Tuesday is the anniversary of the deadliest tornado in Michigan’s history.
- 116 people died, over 800 more were injured.
Annular Solar Eclipse Thursday morning
- The sun rises at 5:55 a.m., the eclipse will already be happening. The maximum of the eclipse for us is at 5:58 a.m. About half of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon. The eclipse for us ends at 6:37 a.m.
Earliest Sunrise
- The earliest sunrise that we see is on June 14 (Monday)
- The sun will rise at 5:56 a.m. at Romulus. (5:54 a.m. at Detroit)