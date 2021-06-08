Metro Detroit weather update: June 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 7, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain and storm chances this week.
- Like yesterday, there are a few showers and storms out there.
- This activity should wrap up around sunset, but we do it over again the rest of the week.
Feeling muggy
- Still feeling hot and heavy out there. Heat index values will be in the upper 80s all week.
Change in the pattern
- It looks like we finally break this pattern of afternoon showers/storms/muggy-ness this weekend.
- Drier air moves in on Sunday following a front Saturday.
Other headlines
Flint Beecher Tornado Anniversary Tuesday
- Tuesday is the anniversary of the deadliest tornado in Michigan’s history.
- 116 people died, over 800 more were injured.
Annular Solar Eclipse Thursday morning
- The sun rises at 5:55 a.m., the eclipse will already be happening. The maximum of the eclipse for us is at 5:58 a.m. About half of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon. The eclipse for us ends at 6:37 a.m.
Earliest Sunrise
- The earliest sunrise that we see is on June 14 (Monday)
- The sun will rise at 5:56 a.m. at Romulus. (5:54 a.m. at Detroit)
Normal High at 80 Degrees
- Monday the 14th is also the day that we see the normal high reach 80 degrees