Partly Cloudy icon
83º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: June 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 7, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain and storm chances this week.

  • Like yesterday, there are a few showers and storms out there.
  • This activity should wrap up around sunset, but we do it over again the rest of the week.

Feeling muggy

  • Still feeling hot and heavy out there. Heat index values will be in the upper 80s all week.

Change in the pattern

  • It looks like we finally break this pattern of afternoon showers/storms/muggy-ness this weekend.
  • Drier air moves in on Sunday following a front Saturday.

Other headlines

Flint Beecher Tornado Anniversary Tuesday

  • Tuesday is the anniversary of the deadliest tornado in Michigan’s history.
  • 116 people died, over 800 more were injured.

Annular Solar Eclipse Thursday morning

  • The sun rises at 5:55 a.m., the eclipse will already be happening. The maximum of the eclipse for us is at 5:58 a.m. About half of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon. The eclipse for us ends at 6:37 a.m.

Earliest Sunrise

  • The earliest sunrise that we see is on June 14 (Monday)
  • The sun will rise at 5:56 a.m. at Romulus. (5:54 a.m. at Detroit)

Normal High at 80 Degrees

  • Monday the 14th is also the day that we see the normal high reach 80 degrees

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.