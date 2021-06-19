Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk of strong, severe storms on Juneteenth holiday

DETROIT – Welcome to Juneteenth and Saturday, Motown.

Higher humidity is back and it certainly can be felt this morning and this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast with this instability present. It becomes warmer on this holiday and hotter tomorrow for Father’s Day.

The National Weather Service has a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Some showers and storms arrive from the west by late-morning and early this afternoon. Temps rise through the 70s the rest of this morning.

A better chance of more organized and widespread showers and storms occurs between noon and 5 p.m. today. Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, muggy and very warm. Highs reach the low 80s.

It will be warm enough for trips to and from Juneteenth commemorations, events and activities. Same for trips to the pool or a beach. Remember, though, to have a “plan B” to duck indoors quickly if skies darken or rain starts to fall or thunder crackles.

Saturday evening will have showers and thunderstorms early. Then, closer to night fall, wet weather shrinks and departs. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Happy Father’s Day, Sunday! It will be sunnier. There is a lower chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it remains very warm to hot and quite humid. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially after 2 p.m.

Astronomical summer begins with the summer solstice at 11:31 p.m. Sunday.

Stormy, soggy weather becomes more likely, again, Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s. The morning will be wetter than the afternoon as a cold front approaches and passes through the region.

We can air our domiciles out Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day will have blue skies during the day and starry skies at night. Highs will be near 70 degrees (about 10 degrees below average), Tuesday, and in the middle and upper 70s, Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Friday will be very warm and humid. Afternoon temps will be near 85 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wind: W 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 70 degrees.

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: E 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: N 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 71 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wind: W 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SSW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: S 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: WNW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

