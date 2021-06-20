Metro Detroit weather: Sunday afternoon sunny and hot with severe storms possible at night

DETROIT – Happy Father’s Day, and welcome to Sunday, Motown!

Today will be brighter and much warmer while still remaining rather humid. There’s a slight chance of a few raindrops before the day is done and a better chance of stormy weather returning late tonight and tomorrow morning. Like last week, more refreshing weather arrives in the middle of this week.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and hotter. The mercury sores to the middle and upper 80s. At times, it will feel like it’s close to 90°F. Also, it will be humid enough where an isolated shower or thunderstorm is not out of the realm of possibility.

Severe storm chances Sunday night

Sunday evening has a better chance of more widespread and heavier showers and thunderstorms around 8:00 p.m. ET and afterward. Temperatures will be near 80°F or in the rain-cooled 70s.

The National Weather Service gives all of us a Slight to Enhanced Risk of strong to severe showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds and hail. Lightning strikes, wind damage, flooding and hail the size of golf balls or tennis balls are the hazards for which to be on guard.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Tonight we say goodbye to astronomical spring and hello to astronomical summer. The summer solstice is at 11:31 p.m.

The evening storms are round one. Round 2 of storminess arrives Sunday night, after 10:00 p.m. ET. Showers and thunderstorms that form to our west and in northern Indiana will barrel through our region.

Monday will be wet in the morning with showers and thunderstorms leaving by breakfast time. The afternoon will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. It will be warm with highs near 80°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be refreshing with blue skies and much drier air. We can air out our homes as afternoon temperatures reach 70°F on Tuesday and the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday becomes warmer with mostly sunny skies. It will be in the low 80s.

It will be more muggy Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. With more unstable air around and a new frontal system on the way, showers and thunderstorms are possible each day.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: N 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 71 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: S 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: WNW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

