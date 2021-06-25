Metro Detroit weather: Tracking potential flooding and severe storms

And so it begins. All week I’ve been telling you to get ready for an extended period of rain and storms, and today is Day 1.

Rain Timing

We’ll have scattered relatively light showers Friday morning, with an uptick in both coverage and storm intensity during the afternoon into Friday evening.

Evening storms diminish to scattered showers Friday night.

We start the weekend with a stray shower or thunderstorm Saturday morning. Storm chances increase during the afternoon into Saturday night.

On Sunday, some models still suggest that the nearly stalled front which will plague us into next week could shift a bit to the north. If this materializes, we could get a break - possibly with partly sunny skies - for the first half of Sunday, followed by scattered storms popping up during the warmest part of the day.

Severe Potential

We have a marginal risk of severe storms all three days, Friday through Sunday. I want to emphasize that we are not facing any “classic” severe scenarios through the weekend. In fact, instability won’t even be all that impressive. However, favorable upper-level dynamics mean that a few 60 mph wind gusts are not out of the question. Furthermore, the exact placement of little low pressure areas tracking along the aforementioned front means that some wind shear could come into play, which means that an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Flood Potential

Total rainfall through the weekend should easily reach one-to-three inches, so we have legitimate flood concerns this weekend for two reasons: any particularly heavy rain that hits an urban area could cause flooding since the concrete cannot absorb any of that water. Also, the sheer amount of rain expected means that river levels will rise, so be especially conscious of this if you live in any of those areas.

Temperature

If you left the windows open Thursday night, or have already stepped outside, you know that the humidity is back, and it’ll be with us through the weekend. Overnight lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) mean very uncomfortable sleeping weather. Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius) Friday, the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) Saturday, and possibly the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) on Sunday if we get any sunshine.

Next Week

At least scattered showers and storms are possible Monday through Wednesday (but not necessarily all-day rain), with higher chances on Thursday. Friday could end up more dry than wet...there’s a lot of uncertainty.

