Severe storm risk with more flooding concerns

Good Tuesday morning! These dog days of summer bring tough sleeping nights with the heat and humidity barely breaking between sunrise and sunset. Yes, it’s another warm and muggy start with a few isolated thundershowers and temps in the upper 60s to low 70s as you head out and about. So, a few of our area roads are not completely dry and there’s patchy fog in the usual spots, but it’s looking pretty dry and calm for most of Metro Detroit. You’ll want your umbrella for later and the Local4Casters App for another afternoon severe threat.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

The stubborn weather pattern affecting most of the country will finally be on the move today. That’s great except the instability and upper level disturbance from the Central U.S. is sliding right over SE Lower Michigan later today. The heat and humidity are still in place and that combination will lead to more strong and numerous storms. Temps will hit the mid 80s by noon, and then near 90°F for highs feeling more like the mid 90s. Make sure you hydrate and take it easy out there. The Storm Prediction Center has Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for severe storms later today. That’s a weak risk category which means we don’t expect a big severe storm outbreak over us, but a decent number of stronger storms will have to be watched for a couple of reasons. These storms could produce dangerous, gusty winds and deadly lightning. Also, any storms forming will likely produce heavy downpours and that will fuel our flooding problems.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Our overall weather pattern will begin to very slowly improve midweek as we head toward a big weekend here in Metro Detroit. Temps and humidity levels will start to drop which means the annoying and unstable humid air won’t add fuel to shower chances and our flooding woes around here. We should not let our guard down however because there are little weather disturbances pivoting through the Midwest all the way through the 4th Of July Weekend. Wednesday will be only partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and we will see a few showers rolling through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

We may not get out of the 70s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but we will get more clouds than sun through that stretch. Skies stay partly sunny and scattered showers will continue to be a nuisance for us but again the air gets a little less muggy and unstable so the intensity and duration of wet weather will be minimized. Spotty showers will bring rain chances each day to the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Golf event at the Detroit Golf Course this Holiday Weekend, but no washouts are expected.

