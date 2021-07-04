Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid with sunshine on the Fourth of July

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown!

Accordingly, today, the Fourth of July, becomes hot as a firecracker. This morning will be mild. This afternoon will be hot and more humid. There is a slight chance most areas will be dry. Tonight will be warm and muggy. High heat and humidity stick around tomorrow and the next day before a better chance of showers and thunderstorms occurs mid-week.

It becomes more noticeable this morning and increases with the sunrise. It will be mild starting in the 60s. Overhead, skies will be partly cloudy. At the ground, it will be hazy.

Sunrise is at 6:03 a.m.

Sunday afternoon mostly sunny and much hotter. Highs will reach 90°F or more. The humidity will make it feel like it’s near 95°F or more.

Remember to stay hydrated by drinking water or near air-conditioned areas. As always, keep children and pets away from any of the vehicles.

Also, it is a good idea to put on sunblock to avoid sunburn and skin damage.

Ad

There is a slight chance we will have an isolated shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon or evening. Most neighborhoods will remain dry.

Sunday evening will be very warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Sunday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. Heat indices will be in the middle and upper 90s. Make sure campers are cool and well taken care of in the sweltering conditions.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot, again, with highs near 90°F.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely, Wednesday. It remains warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. Skies will be partly sunny mostly cloudy.

More refreshing air returns Thursday and Friday with lower temperatures. It remains warm and seasonable. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Ad

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: zero to 2 feet. Water Temps: 75 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 73 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Highs near 90 degrees.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the middle and upper 80s in the eastern U.P. Highs near 90 degrees in the western U.P. with a chance of showers.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.