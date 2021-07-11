Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy, drizzly Sunday evening

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect along the Detroit River and Lake Erie coastline of Monroe and Wayne Counties until 4:00 a.m. ET, Monday.

Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

This evening still feels like fall instead of summer. It will be damp and cool through the dinner hour and toward midnight. Afterward, skies will be mostly cloudy, and it remains cool. Tomorrow will be a bit sunnier and much warmer and more muggy. The air remains unstable, thus showers and thunderstorms are in the offing. The partly sunny, warm and humid with periodic stormy weather will be the pattern most of this week.

Sunday evening remains cool with overcast skies and drizzle. Temperatures languish in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

By midnight, up to a half inch of rain will fall north of 8 mile and half inch to an inch of rain as possible south of 8 mile where the precipitation started falling first.

Sunday night will be cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be much warmer and much more humid. It will feel like summer with highs in the low 80s. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms, mainly south of 8 Mile Road, by midday and during the afternoon.

Tuesday will feel like summer, too. It will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday have a lower chance of rain but the chance is still there. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower mid 80s each day with scattered showers and storms.

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Friday with daytime temperatures reaching the low 80s.

