Metro Detroit weather: Rain returns Sunday with lower than average temperatures

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

After two straight days of sunshine, comfortable humidity and dry conditions, rain returns today.

Soggy conditions develop in our south zone first then spread to Detroit and areas north of 8 Mile Road next.

Afterward, we are in for another more tonight before the heat and humidity rises and periodic showers and thunderstorms become a pattern again the rest of this week.

Scattered light showers move in from Ohio in northern Indiana before dawn, Sunday morning. Temperatures start in the 60s under cloudy skies.

Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m.

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms overtake Ann Arbor and the rest of southeast Michigan by late morning and Sunday afternoon. With overcast skies and winds out of the east 5 to 10 mph, temperatures will only be around 70°F or a bit more; 10 to 15° below average.

Sunday evening we have scattered rain showers. Temperatures will be near 70°F.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

By midnight, up to a half inch of rain will fall north of 8 mile and half inch to an inch of rain as possible south of 8 mile where the precipitation started falling first.

Sunday night will be cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be much warmer and much more humid. It will feel like summer with highs in the low 80s. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.

Tuesday will feel like summer, too. It will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday have a lower chance of rain but the chance is still there. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower mid 80s each day with scattered showers and storms.

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Friday with daytime temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Ad

Sunday: Rain showers, a few thunderstorms. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 76 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Rain showers. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 74 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Rain showers. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Cloudier, rain farther south in the Central Lower Peninsula. Highs in the low and mid 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.