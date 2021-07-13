Metro Detroit weather: Stormy forecast with severe chances

As mentioned yesterday, we are transitioning to a steamier, more unstable air mass with some solid thunderstorm chances over the next few days.

Some of us will have a shower or thunderstorm to start our Tuesday as a warm front (the front edge of the steamy air mass) moves northward across the area, but not everybody will see one. Once the front passes by, we may get a short lull before scattered storms erupt this afternoon. Any storm this afternoon will produce torrential downpours, and a few of those downpours could generate strong wind gusts (we call this “precip loading”…I explained that last week when we had a could of days of this). Of course, never underestimate the dangerous lightning that accompanies thunderstorms.

If you have outdoor plans today, I strongly urge you to check the real-time radar on our app…and check it frequently so you can stay ahead of the weather. And remember that, unlike many other weather apps, ours has lightning so you can track where the most dangerous weather is. Furthermore, if you have alerts turned on, you get automatic push alerts notifying you of approaching noteworthy weather.

You’ll notice the heat and humidity roaring back, as highs rebound from yesterday’s low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) into the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius). South wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:09 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:09 p.m.

We’ll still have some storms around Tuesday evening, but those will be on the wane after sunset, and the second half of the night should be dry. Lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

At this point, I think we’ll get through the day Wednesday dry. Technically, there is the ever-so-slight chance for a late-afternoon / early-evening pop-up thunderstorm, but I’m not expecting anything at this point. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) as another steamy air mass surges back in.

Thursday into Thursday night looks pretty stormy. At this point, it’s possible that we’ll have some periods in the first half of the day where we don’t have any rain around, but storms will increase particularly during the afternoon ahead of a slow-moving cold front that will be orientated from northeast to southwest…those storms will be traveling northeastward ahead of the front, with multiple batches possible. This creates another potential heavy rain / flood situation that I’ll need to monitor closely…some of us could pick up another one-to-two inches of rain. There’s also the potential for some strong wind gusts with these storms. Humid highs Thursday in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius), and muggy lows Thursday night in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

We start Friday with more showers and storms around (I told you it was a slow-moving front). But it will hopefully clear the area at some point in the afternoon, thus ending the rain threat. Highs Friday near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

As I looked at the ECMWF (European) model this morning, I was shocked: out of nowhere, it suddenly develops a wave of low pressure along the aforementioned cold front, which buckles the front northward and throws rain back into southeast Michigan. However, no other model (the GFS, UKMET nor GEM) shows this. As trusty as the ECMWF is, I have a three against one vote on keeping Saturday partly cloudy and dry, so I’m staying with that forecast right now. It’ll be VERY interesting to see what the models advertise tomorrow…check back with my article then and I’ll share my thoughts (whether I like them or not). As long as we keep Saturday dry, we’ll have highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks great, with no disagreements among the models (so far). I expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).