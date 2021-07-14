Metro Detroit weather: Assessing our next severe storm and flood threat

Those of us who received those torrential downpours on Tuesday certainly didn’t need them. However, all of the storms remained below severe criteria…meaning that any hail that fell was less than an inch in diameter, and any strong wind gusts remained below 58 mph.

Our Wednesday is starting off on a quiet note, with just some patchy fog around. We’ll have a partly cloudy day ahead, with only the very slightest chance for an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most of us should get through the day dry. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with muggy lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph. While I believe we’ll remain dry Wednesday night, one thing I’m monitoring is a large cluster of very severe thunderstorms (called an MCS – mesoscale convective system) that will erupt across Wisconsin and track across northern Michigan. If that cluster turns more to the southeast, then our North Zone could possibly get a shower or thunderstorm late at night. But right now, I think it’ll stay north.

Ad

Partly cloudy to start on Thursday (as long as that MCS stays north, as I expect it to), then thunderstorms become increasingly likely by late afternoon. Some of those storms could be severe, with strong wind gusts. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Rain and thunderstorms continue Thursday night into Friday, with periods of heavy rain likely. Obviously, how much rain we get is highly dependent upon where the most intense batches of rain track and, at this point, some models suggest that area will be a county either side of a line from Port Huron to Jackson…but this could change, obviously. Wherever that band sets up, those under it should easily see between one and two inches of rain, and some models suggest more than that. Obviously, given all of the rain we’ve had recently, flooding is a big concern of mine heading into Friday.

Lows Thursday night near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), and highs Friday in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Weekend Outlook

If you read my article yesterday, you may recall my discussing that three models kept Saturday dry, while one model (the European model) kept some rain around. Well, this morning it appears that the Euro may end up more right than the others, although we’re still far enough out that I don’t have tremendous confidence in the forecast yet. But I’m going to add some showers to the Saturday forecast (sorry), with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

I’m still nervously holding onto a partly cloudy day on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Many of you have been asking me on social media, so I’ll briefly mention here that I think we’ll finally return to a more normal summer pattern next week.