Metro Detroit weather update: July 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated rain chances Tuesday
- A couple of isolated showers will still try to fire off Tuesday, but they will be few and far between.
- Severe threat looks pretty small, but can’t rule out some gusty winds and brief downpours.
Better rain chances Thursday
- A stronger system comes in Thursday and brings showers and storms.
- Best chances and biggest impacts look to be in the morning.
- Severe weather is possible, with strong damaging winds being our biggest threat.
Weekend rain chances
- Models coming into better agreement that the weekend rain chances look to be better Sunday vs. Saturday, but still can’t rule out a few showers later Saturday.
Other weather headlines
Heaviest rain in Detroit history
- Saturday is the anniversary of the heaviest rain in Detroit’s history.
- 4.74″ fell on July 31, 1925