Metro Detroit weather update: July 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Isolated rain chances Tuesday

  • A couple of isolated showers will still try to fire off Tuesday, but they will be few and far between.
  • Severe threat looks pretty small, but can’t rule out some gusty winds and brief downpours.

Better rain chances Thursday

  • A stronger system comes in Thursday and brings showers and storms.
  • Best chances and biggest impacts look to be in the morning.
  • Severe weather is possible, with strong damaging winds being our biggest threat.

Weekend rain chances

  • Models coming into better agreement that the weekend rain chances look to be better Sunday vs. Saturday, but still can’t rule out a few showers later Saturday.

Other weather headlines

Heaviest rain in Detroit history

  • Saturday is the anniversary of the heaviest rain in Detroit’s history.
  • 4.74″ fell on July 31, 1925

